Thales unveils new Ground Observer 20 radar

The GO20 MM supports automatic classification of threats. (Photo: Thales)

The new GO20 MM will provide Forces with a 360° detection of multiple threats

Thales has unveiled the Ground Observer 20 Multi-Mission (GO20 MM), a radar for force protection, with simultaneous ground and low-level air surveillance, providing early UAV detection, in particular of microdrones.

The GO20 MM is a single-mode multi-mission radar for continuous 360° 3D detection, tracking and automatic classification of the full threat spectrum. The radar is able to simultaneously detect UAVs and helicopters in low-level airspace, as well as insurgents on foot or armed vehicles.

The radar surveys a large volume in 3D, with fast update rates, enabling early detection and automatic classification of long-range drones especially when they are not yet a threat, providing additional seconds for C-UAS measures.

The GO20 MM is described as quiet and transportable, and is equipped with a six-pack battery to provide conventional and special forces with situational awareness for long duration and at high levels of protection.