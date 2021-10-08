To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales unveils new Ground Observer 20 radar

8th October 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The GO20 MM supports automatic classification of threats. (Photo: Thales)

The new GO20 MM will provide Forces with a 360° detection of multiple threats

Thales has unveiled the Ground Observer 20 Multi-Mission (GO20 MM), a radar for force protection, with simultaneous ground and low-level air surveillance, providing early UAV detection, in particular of microdrones.

The GO20 MM is a single-mode multi-mission radar for continuous 360° 3D detection, tracking and automatic classification of the full threat spectrum. The radar is able to simultaneously detect UAVs and helicopters in low-level airspace, as well as insurgents on foot or armed vehicles.

The radar surveys a large volume in 3D, with fast update rates, enabling early detection and automatic classification of long-range drones especially when they are not yet a threat, providing additional seconds for C-UAS measures.

The GO20 MM is described as quiet and transportable, and is equipped with a six-pack battery to provide conventional and special forces with situational awareness for long duration and at high levels of protection.

