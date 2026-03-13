Thales Storm 2 counter-drone system being evaluated by potential customers
Thales has completed development of its Storm 2 counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) and counter-improvised explosive device (CIED) which is designed to jam a broad range of radio frequency (RF) bands and signals.
Storm 2 operates as a Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) node and was originally designed solely as a CIED system. The lightweight system weighs 2kg and provides reactive jamming covering 20MHz to 6GHz with up to 10W power output. It has a software defined architecture that enables deployment of novel waveforms and radio frequency techniques.
The company said there had been “a number of successful customer trials and demonstrations across CIED and
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