Thales Storm 2 counter-drone system being evaluated by potential customers

Thales has completed development of its Storm 2 counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) and counter-improvised explosive device (CIED) which is designed to jam a broad range of radio frequency (RF) bands and signals.

Storm 2 operates as a Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) node and was originally designed solely as a CIED system. The lightweight system weighs 2kg and provides reactive jamming covering 20MHz to 6GHz with up to 10W power output. It has a software defined architecture that enables deployment of novel waveforms and radio frequency techniques.

The company said there had been “a number of successful customer trials and demonstrations across CIED and