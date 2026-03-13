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Thales Storm 2 counter-drone system being evaluated by potential customers

13th March 2026 - 15:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Storm 2 provides reactive jamming covering 20MHz to 6GHz. (Photo: Thales)

The attack drone threat from first-person view uncrewed aerial systems has been highlighted by recent conflicts and Thales has adapted its Storm 2 counter-improvised explosive device jammer to provide protection.

Thales has completed development of its Storm 2 counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) and counter-improvised explosive device (CIED) which is designed to jam a broad range of radio frequency (RF) bands and signals.

Storm 2 operates as a Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) node and was originally designed solely as a CIED system. The lightweight system weighs 2kg and provides reactive jamming covering 20MHz to 6GHz with up to 10W power output. It has a software defined architecture that enables deployment of novel waveforms and radio frequency techniques.

The company said there had been “a number of successful customer trials and demonstrations across CIED and

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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