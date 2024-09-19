To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thales outlines Bushmaster offering for UK requirement

19th September 2024 - 18:19 GMT | by Damian Kemp in UTAC Millbrook, UK

RSS

Thales will offer Bushmaster 5.5 to the British Army which is the same standard as the New Zealand Army operates. (Photo: New Zealand Army)

The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) achieved some clarity at DVD this week. Thales was just one company pushing itself forward for what will be a hotly contested requirement with a focus on what the bids will mean for UK industry.

The Medium Protected Vehicle (MPV) of the UK’s LMP is likely to be the last of three procurements launched after the Light Utility and the Light Protected. With the number of vehicles possibly to be as high as 1,400 it also represents one of the largest market opportunities outside of the US.

The delays to LMP and the declining number of vehicles still providing capability in the British Army means rapid delivery following selection will likely be a focus of the process alongside indigenous industrial support, capability and cost.

With all of these factors in mind, Thales has been pushing the Bushmaster 5.5 as capable

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us