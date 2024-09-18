To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Timelines set for British Army vehicle replacement effort

18th September 2024 - 15:46 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Sam Hart in UTAC Millbrook, UK

The British Army’s Snatch Land Rover is one of the types being replaced. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

Previous efforts to replace the British Army’s light vehicles have failed and the process to buy replacements has now been set targets on a reasonably tight deadline.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has moved beyond what it previously described as “indicative timelines” for its Land Mobility Programme (LMP) and has set a November 2025 target for when a tendering programme will begin. It has scheduled a deadline of October 2026 for when the first LMP platforms will be selected.

LMP plans to replace more than a dozen types of vehicle in British Army service with three classes – the Medium Protected Mobility Vehicle at less than 20,000kg, Light Protected Mobility (LPM) at less than 10,000kg and Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) at less than 3,500kg.

It is LMV, known

