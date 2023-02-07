Thailand’s first LG1 towed howitzers touch down
In January the Royal Thai Army (RTA) received the first six of a dozen LG1 Mk III 105mm light howitzers ordered from France. Nexter had been announced the winner of this competition on 27 November 2020.
The light guns will be operated by the 11th Field Artillery Battalion of the 1st Field Artillery Regiment, King’s Guard. This unit is part of the RTA’s 1st Division.
Interestingly, the guns will be towed by new green-painted Land Rover Defender 4x4 vehicles. This was revealed in photos released by United Defense Technology, Nexter’s distributor in Thailand, on 11 January.
The contract for the
More from Land Warfare
-
Sener to tackle uncrewed teaming for convoys under European project
Sener Aerospace and Defense will lead a multi-national European Defence Fund project to explore swarming and interoperability of UGVs with crewed ground and air vehicles.
-
Thales technology to bolster Ukrainian air defence umbrella
The Ukrainian and French defence ministers have signed an agreement for supply of a complete air defence system.