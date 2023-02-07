To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thailand’s first LG1 towed howitzers touch down

7th February 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Royal Thai Army has received its first LG1 Mk III 105mm howitzers from Nexter in France. (Photo: United Defense Technology)

The first of Thailand's new 105mm field guns have arrived home, while the country's Defense Technology Institute (DTI) pursues other indigenous programmes such as combat reconnaissance vehicles and an MRAP.

In January the Royal Thai Army (RTA) received the first six of a dozen LG1 Mk III 105mm light howitzers ordered from France. Nexter had been announced the winner of this competition on 27 November 2020.

The light guns will be operated by the 11th Field Artillery Battalion of the 1st Field Artillery Regiment, King’s Guard. This unit is part of the RTA’s 1st Division.

Interestingly, the guns will be towed by new green-painted Land Rover Defender 4x4 vehicles. This was revealed in photos released by United Defense Technology, Nexter’s distributor in Thailand, on 11 January.

The contract for the

