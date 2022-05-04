Thailand seeks local spare parts for Ukrainian-built AFVs

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the Royal Thai Army (RTA) to source maintenance and spare parts for Ukrainian platforms from within Thailand.

The RTA needs to keep 49 Oplot-M tanks, KrAZ 6322 maintenance support trucks and 238 BTR-3E1 8x8 armoured vehicles operational with the most negligible impact over the long term.

The RTA relies on various spare parts from Ukraine, but the Malyshev Factory, an AFV production and maintenance centre, is in war-torn Kharkiv.

Additionally, the spare-parts depot has been severely damaged, although Kharkov Morozov Design Bureau representatives confirmed that spare parts had been moved elsewhere and maintenance could