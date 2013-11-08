To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thailand accepts first Oplot tanks

8th November 2013 - 11:57 GMT | by David Saw in Paris

Thailand completed the technical acceptance of 49 Oplot main battle tanks on 5 November.

Manufactured by the Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau (KMDB) in Ukraine the acceptance followed a full trials programme with five tanks, which will now be delivered to Thailand where they will undergo further trials.

According to a statement from Ukrspecexport, the Ukrainian export authority, once the second set of trials is completed the tanks will be classed as fully delivered with a value in excess of $200 million.

Thailand is the first and currently only export customer for the Oplot, and this order effectively

