Thai navy unveils Chinese-built FK-3 SAM system
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has publicly unveiled its new mobile medium-range SAM – the FK-3 purchased from China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) – which actually entered service in September 2022.
On 24 January, Adm Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander-in-Chief of the RTN, visited the Air and Coastal Defence Command (ACDC) in Sattahip, Chonburi Province to view the FK-3.
This system will form the backbone of air defence on Thailand’s east coast, covering Sattahip Naval Base, U-Tapao Airport, Laem Chabang deep-sea port, the Map Ta Phut industrial estate in Rayong Province (classified as the Eastern Economic Corridor) and Pattaya
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Four bidders selected for next phase of US Army tactical truck programme
The US Army has awarded four contracts to produce prototype vehicles for the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programme, aimed at standardising fleets across the service.
-
Germany selects Rheinmetall to upgrade future soldier systems
Rheinmetall has received a contract to provide enhanced networking capabilities to equip 14 platoons of German Army infantry.
-
Sweden expands Mjölner mortar vehicle fleet with top-up order
Sweden is boosting its indirect fire capability by adding a further batch of 120mm mortar systems, taking its total fleet to 80 once all are delivered.
-
Italy reveals future armoured vehicle upgrade plans
Speaking at the International Armoured Vehicles 2023 conference near London, Maj Gen Francesco Olla, Head of III Department (Military Policy and Planning) of the Italian …
-
How Ukraine Leopard tank breakthrough opens new offensive options for Kyiv
With donations of Leopard 2, Challenger 2 and M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine all now confirmed, Shephard Defence Insight analyses the implications for the conflict and the NATO nations supplying Kyiv with MBTs.
-
US Abrams tanks will take 'months' to arrive in Ukraine
As the Pentagon does not have any surplus Abrams tanks in its inventory, it is analysing the best ways to supply Kyiv.