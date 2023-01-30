Thai navy unveils Chinese-built FK-3 SAM system

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has publicly unveiled its new mobile medium-range SAM – the FK-3 purchased from China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC) – which actually entered service in September 2022.

On 24 January, Adm Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander-in-Chief of the RTN, visited the Air and Coastal Defence Command (ACDC) in Sattahip, Chonburi Province to view the FK-3.

This system will form the backbone of air defence on Thailand’s east coast, covering Sattahip Naval Base, U-Tapao Airport, Laem Chabang deep-sea port, the Map Ta Phut industrial estate in Rayong Province (classified as the Eastern Economic Corridor) and Pattaya