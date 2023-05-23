Thai navy inducts first Panus R600 APCs into service
The R600 8x8 amphibious armoured vehicle, designed and built by Panus Assembly, is now officially in service in the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), after a formal handover on 8 May. This is the first 8x8 armoured vehicle built in the country and ordered by the Thai armed forces.
The RTN ordered two R600s for THB99.99 million ($3.22 million) in 2021, but delivery was delayed due to COVID. Since their manufacture, they have been tested on land and in the sea, and time has been spent improving various deficiencies to meet navy requirements.
The R600 is also competing in the RTN’s
