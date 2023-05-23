To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thai navy inducts first Panus R600 APCs into service

23rd May 2023 - 00:13 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

Two R600 APCs have now officially entered service with the Royal Thai Marine Corps. (Photo: Sompong Nondhasa)

The Thai marines have accepted the first indigenously built 8x8 armoured vehicles, and the force is looking for additional vehicles.

The R600 8x8 amphibious armoured vehicle, designed and built by Panus Assembly, is now officially in service in the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), after a formal handover on 8 May. This is the first 8x8 armoured vehicle built in the country and ordered by the Thai armed forces.

The RTN ordered two R600s for THB99.99 million ($3.22 million) in 2021, but delivery was delayed due to COVID. Since their manufacture, they have been tested on land and in the sea, and time has been spent improving various deficiencies to meet navy requirements.

The R600 is also competing in the RTN’s

