First R600 APCs are accepted by Thai marines
Panus Assembly has completed the manufacture of two R600 8x8 amphibious armoured vehicles for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). It is now gearing up for expanded production in 2023.
The initial pair was ordered with a budget of $2.77 million.
The performance of the 25t R600 has been tested, with the main trial being swimming at sea. It can attain a waterborne speed of 12km/h, close to that of AAV7A1s already in service with the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC).
The R600s met the standards of the RTMC, though Panus will make further improvements based on feedback from the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Polish air defence initiatives pass twin milestones
MBDA UK signs framework agreement for Pilica+, while Poland receives first interim Mała Narew SHORAD system with UK-made missiles.
-
How industry is helping the US Army and allies counter the drone threat (Studio)
Counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technology is now a key priority for militaries worldwide. For Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a holistic approach is crucial, with a need to incorporate the systems into a wider air defence architecture.