First R600 APCs are accepted by Thai marines

Panus Assembly has completed the manufacture of two R600 8x8 amphibious armoured vehicles for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). It is now gearing up for expanded production in 2023.

The initial pair was ordered with a budget of $2.77 million.

The performance of the 25t R600 has been tested, with the main trial being swimming at sea. It can attain a waterborne speed of 12km/h, close to that of AAV7A1s already in service with the Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC).

The R600s met the standards of the RTMC, though Panus will make further improvements based on feedback from the