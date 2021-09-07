To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thai marines seek new 4x4 and 8x8 APCs

7th September 2021 - 03:57 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

Panus Assembly is offering its R600 for an initial two-vehicle requirement of the Royal Thai Marine Corps. (Sompong Nondhasa)

The Royal Thai Marine Corps needs new vehicles, but new acquisitions will only occur in small bite-sized steps.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is seeking a new higher-capacity 8x8 armoured vehicle for its marine corps, although initially plans to procure just two vehicles.

The RTN’s Department of Naval Transport issued a THB99.99 million ($3.22 million) term of reference for this procurement. The wheeled armoured vehicle must be an amphibious personnel carrier that can transport marines quickly and safely to mission areas. It must be a new vehicle and one not in service already.

Other listed specifications are carriage of at least 18 personnel with equipment and a 600hp diesel engine giving a maximum road speed of ...

