Thai marines seek new 4x4 and 8x8 APCs

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is seeking a new higher-capacity 8x8 armoured vehicle for its marine corps, although initially plans to procure just two vehicles.

The RTN’s Department of Naval Transport issued a THB99.99 million ($3.22 million) term of reference for this procurement. The wheeled armoured vehicle must be an amphibious personnel carrier that can transport marines quickly and safely to mission areas. It must be a new vehicle and one not in service already.

Other listed specifications are carriage of at least 18 personnel with equipment and a 600hp diesel engine giving a maximum road speed of ...