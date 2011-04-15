Textron Marine & Land Systems wins armoured vehicle contract

Textron Marine & Land Systems, an operating unit of Textron Systems, a Textron Inc. company, today announced a firm-fixed-price contract award from the US Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) for 88 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles (ASV) and M1200 Armored Knight vehicles.

The award, valued at $64,332,732, exercises options for 37 M1117 ASVs, 51 M1200 Armored Knights and associated support equipment. The work will be performed through the end of 2012 at Textron Marine & Land Systems' facilities in the New Orleans area.

"The ASV is a versatile platform that continues to deliver exceptional mobility, reliability and survivability enabling the US Army to carry out a wide range of combat mission roles," said Textron Marine & Land Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager Tom Walmsley. "For more than 12 years our team has worked hard to consistently deliver ASV products, in a variety of configurations, which provide our soldiers exceptional levels of security and protection."

The ASV is a 4X4 wheeled armored vehicle that offers significant crew protection through the employment of multiple layers of armor, defending against small arms fire, artillery projectile fragments, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and land mines. It also uses a four-wheel independent suspension system to deliver superior mobility, agility, handling, and ride quality. The ASV has maintained exceptional operational readiness and combat availability rates over the life of the US Army program.

Textron Marine & Land Systems also has achieved 66 consecutive months of on-time delivery to the US Army on the ASV program, and has delivered a total of 2,777 ASVs and 314 Armored Knight vehicles to the US Army to date.

The ASV family of vehicles performs a wide variety of missions including scout, infantry personnel carrier, reconnaissance, command and control and maintenance. US Army ASV missions include operations with the Military Police, convoy protection, perimeter security, as well as Field Artillery Combat Observation and Lasing Teams (COLT) with the M1200 Armored Knight configuration.

Source: Textron Marine & Land Systems

