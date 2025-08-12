Tests almost completed on German Army Wolf vehicles with deliveries soon
Testing of Mercedes-Benz Defence Vehicles Wolf 2 all-purpose 4×4 light utility vehicles destined for the Bundeswehr is expected to be completed in October after the delivery of the first five test vehicles in November last year.
Under current plans the first vehicles, which are planned to replace legacy original Wolf operated by the Bundeswehr, will enter service in April 2026 with deliveries to continue at a rate of 30 vehicles per month. The original order is for 1,500 vehicles and may eventually be for 5,800 vehicles.
The new vehicle is differentiated by Digitisation Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) systems, a maximum power
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems to further develop modular armoured vehicle
BAE Systems and Kongsberg have received contracts for the US Marine Corps’ (USMC’s) armed Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant with the former also outlining future plans for the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) it is producing for the US Army.
-
Kyiv works to replicate unmanned air success with ground vehicles
The conflict in Ukraine has seen the country’s defence firms emerge as technological innovators in response to the Russian invasion of the country in 2022. The drone war in the air has been a significant development while the efforts on the ground have been less acknowledged.
-
Rheinmetall to supply another 1,388 vehicles to German Army
Rheinmetall MAN has already delivered around 7,000 HX military trucks to the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) and the latest contract for 1,388 vehicles will be completed before the end of the year. Germany’s order reflects similar investments in other countries.
-
US gives Patriot $50 billion boost, as Dutch to deliver first equipment under new scheme
The Patriot Air Defence System has been a core part of equipment used in the Ukraine-Russia war, and will form part of the first Dutch military aid package backed by the new NATO-US Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
-
Europe’s air defence boosted by more IRIS-T SLM system orders
The IRIS-T (InfraRed Imaging System - Tail/thrust vector-controlled) SLM (Surface Launched Medium-Range) is a surface-to-air missile system has been developed by Diehl Defence. The system is a key part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and have been purchased by Sweden for this role.