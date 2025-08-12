To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Tests almost completed on German Army Wolf vehicles with deliveries soon

Tests almost completed on German Army Wolf vehicles with deliveries soon

12th August 2025 - 11:39 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London England

Mercedes-Benz Wolf 2 light utility vehicle (right) is replacing the original Wolf (left) in German Army service. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

The Germany Army (Bundeswehr) signed for 1,500 Mercedes-Benz Defence Vehicles Wolf 2 all-purpose 4×4 light utility vehicle in July last year, a deal which ultimately be for 5,800 units. Testing is ongoing and first production vehicles are expected to be delivered in November.

Testing of Mercedes-Benz Defence Vehicles Wolf 2 all-purpose 4×4 light utility vehicles destined for the Bundeswehr is expected to be completed in October after the delivery of the first five test vehicles in November last year.

Under current plans the first vehicles, which are planned to replace legacy original Wolf operated by the Bundeswehr, will enter service in April 2026 with deliveries to continue at a rate of 30 vehicles per month. The original order is for 1,500 vehicles and may eventually be for 5,800 vehicles.

The new vehicle is differentiated by Digitisation Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) systems, a maximum power

