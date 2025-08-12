Tests almost completed on German Army Wolf vehicles with deliveries soon

Testing of Mercedes-Benz Defence Vehicles Wolf 2 all-purpose 4×4 light utility vehicles destined for the Bundeswehr is expected to be completed in October after the delivery of the first five test vehicles in November last year.

Under current plans the first vehicles, which are planned to replace legacy original Wolf operated by the Bundeswehr, will enter service in April 2026 with deliveries to continue at a rate of 30 vehicles per month. The original order is for 1,500 vehicles and may eventually be for 5,800 vehicles.

The new vehicle is differentiated by Digitisation Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) systems, a maximum power