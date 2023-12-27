Tess Defence signs $2.2 billion deal to provide tracked support vehicles to Spanish Army
Tess Defence has signed a deal with the Spanish Ministry of Defence to deliver Vehículo de Apoyo de Cadenas (VAC) tracked support vehicles to the Spanish Army. The vehicles will replace the Spanish Army’s aging TOA M-113 Armoured Caterpillar Transport vehicles.
Spanish secretary of state for defence María Amparo Valcarce signed a contract at a ceremony held on December 21, 2023, awarding Tess Defence a contract estimated to be worth around €2 billion (US$2.2 billion) for the design and manufacture of the VAC for the Spanish Army.
According to Tess Defence, which first presented the VAC at Spanish defence exhibition Feindef 2023 in Madrid in May 2023, the vehicles will be ‘expected to have a backbone effect’ within the Spanish Army.
Related Articles
Spanish Army concludes VCR 8x8 Dragon firing tests
Spanish Army concludes qualification tests of the Castor armoured engineering vehicle
The armoured vehicles will feature a modular design and be able to handle a variety of tasks from troop and material transport to artillery support and combat engineering.
The VAC programme was created to replace the TOA vehicles with more modern vehicles featuring enhanced mobility, protection and firepower. VAC will integrate modern technologies such as 5G connectivity and feature an advanced monitoring system for optimized maintenance. The vehicles will complement units equipped with Leopard 2E tanks and Pizarro infantry vehicles.
The programme has been the result of a Spanish consortium led by Tess Defence and including Indra, Santa Bárbara Sistemas, Escribano and Sapa.
More from Land Warfare
-
NATO orders RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
The RBS 70 missile was produced to meet the requirements of the Swedish Army’s short-range air defence needs. The missile was the first weapon of its type to employ laser beam-riding guidance instead of the IR homing guidance system.
-
Poland places $381 million order for Jelcz tracks
South Korea’s Hanwha Defence confirmed in November 2022 that Poland had placed an order for 218 K239s and 23,000 rockets in a contract estimated at US$6.1 billion. In February 2019 the Polish government announced its intention to sign a contract for HIMARS worth $414 million.
-
Poland receives first Gladius UAS battery
The Polish-designed and manufactured system comprises two WB Group platforms, the FT-5 UAV, which will be used in an ISR capability and the BSP-U, an unknown platform with visual similarities to the Warmate 2.
-
Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done
Eleven companies and 20 countries took part in a major two-day trial of large UGVs at the Estonian Military Academy in late June to evaluate the technology capabilities and produce a report on the event's findings.