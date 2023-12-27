To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Tess Defence signs $2.2 billion deal to provide tracked support vehicles to Spanish Army

Tess Defence signs $2.2 billion deal to provide tracked support vehicles to Spanish Army

27th December 2023 - 11:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

VAC was shown for the first time at Spanish defence exhibition Feindef 2023 in May 2023. (Photo: Tess Defence)

The VAC tracked support vehicles will replace the Spanish Army’s aging TOA M-113 Armoured Caterpillar Transport vehicles.

Tess Defence has signed a deal with the Spanish Ministry of Defence to deliver Vehículo de Apoyo de Cadenas (VAC) tracked support vehicles to the Spanish Army. The vehicles will replace the Spanish Army’s aging TOA M-113 Armoured Caterpillar Transport vehicles.

Spanish secretary of state for defence María Amparo Valcarce signed a contract at a ceremony held on December 21, 2023, awarding Tess Defence a contract estimated to be worth around €2 billion (US$2.2 billion) for the design and manufacture of the VAC for the Spanish Army.

According to Tess Defence, which first presented the VAC at Spanish defence exhibition Feindef 2023 in Madrid in May 2023, the vehicles will be ‘expected to have a backbone effect’ within the Spanish Army.

Related Articles

Spanish Army concludes VCR 8x8 Dragon firing tests

Spanish Army concludes qualification tests of the Castor armoured engineering vehicle

The armoured vehicles will feature a modular design and be able to handle a variety of tasks from troop and material transport to artillery support and combat engineering.

The VAC programme was created to replace the TOA vehicles with more modern vehicles featuring enhanced mobility, protection and firepower. VAC will integrate modern technologies such as 5G connectivity and feature an advanced monitoring system for optimized maintenance. The vehicles will complement units equipped with Leopard 2E tanks and Pizarro infantry vehicles.

The programme has been the result of a Spanish consortium led by Tess Defence and including Indra, Santa Bárbara Sistemas, Escribano and Sapa.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • NATO orders RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles

    NATO orders RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles

    The RBS 70 missile was produced to meet the requirements of the Swedish Army’s short-range air defence needs. The missile was the first weapon of its type to employ laser beam-riding guidance instead of the IR homing guidance system.

  • Poland places $381 million order for Jelcz tracks

    Poland places $381 million order for Jelcz tracks

    South Korea’s Hanwha Defence confirmed in November 2022 that Poland had placed an order for 218 K239s and 23,000 rockets in a contract estimated at US$6.1 billion. In February 2019 the Polish government announced its intention to sign a contract for HIMARS worth $414 million.

  • Poland receives first Gladius UAS battery

    Poland receives first Gladius UAS battery

    The Polish-designed and manufactured system comprises two WB Group platforms, the FT-5 UAV, which will be used in an ISR capability and the BSP-U, an unknown platform with visual similarities to the Warmate 2.

  • Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done

    Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done

    Eleven companies and 20 countries took part in a major two-day trial of large UGVs at the Estonian Military Academy in late June to evaluate the technology capabilities and produce a report on the event's findings.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us