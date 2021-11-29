Terminator rhetoric may yet ring hollow for Russia

MoD receives final 40CT cannon
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.
The first company of nine BMPT Terminator heavy tank support vehicles will be officially adopted into service with the 90th Guards Tank Division on 1 December 2021 having completed an exercise six months earlier, according to Lt Gen Alexander Lapin, Commander of the Central Military District.
According to Lapin, this will be followed by a new round of large-scale trials and the MoD in 2022 plans to conduct experimental exercises with a full BMPT battalion.
He claimed: ‘We have successfully tested new ways of employment of BMPTs, and it was a long-awaited development for all of us. We have investigated …
Raytheon and Leonardo have agreed to jointly provide combat sights to the Bundeswehr as part of a pre-existing contract.
‘Important contract’ for Eurenco comes six months after certification of its 155mm modular charge.
Belgian manufacturer FN Herstal receives €1.4 million order from Italian MoD for machine guns.
South Korea is seeking to equip the Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzer with a locally produced engine.
The Hellenic Army on 24 November received the first batch of 44 M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles out of 1,200 to be supplied from surplus …