Terminator rhetoric may yet ring hollow for Russia

29th November 2021 - 12:29 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

BMPT pictured at Army 2021. (Photo: Alex Tarasoff)

While Russian military chiefs hail the imminent adoption into service of the first BMPT Terminator, serious questions still surround the combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness of the heavy tank support vehicle.

The first company of nine BMPT Terminator heavy tank support vehicles will be officially adopted into service with the 90th Guards Tank Division on 1 December 2021 having completed an exercise six months earlier, according to Lt Gen Alexander Lapin, Commander of the Central Military District.

According to Lapin, this will be followed by a new round of large-scale trials and the MoD in 2022 plans to conduct experimental exercises with a full BMPT battalion.

He claimed: ‘We have successfully tested new ways of employment of BMPTs, and it was a long-awaited development for all of us. We have investigated …

