Teledyne FLIR introduces next-gen thermal weapon sight
Teledyne FLIR unveiled its next-generation thermal weapon sight on 23 January at the SHOT Show exhibition in Las Vegas.
ThermoSight HISS-HD has been designed as a lightweight solution engineered to enable snipers and machine gun crews to accurately detect, identify and engage man-size targets more than 2,200 meters away.
The HISS-HD provides seamless integration and mounts on any MIL-STD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing scope, according to its manufacturer. It has been built to be versatile and can be operated alongside standard ballistic computing devices and laser rangefinders.
Deployable in operational environments ranging from -32°C to 49°C (-26°F to 120°F), the sight is
