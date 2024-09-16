Team Auroch bids for future French Army requirement
KNDS France, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM) and Texelis have formed Team Auroch to bid for a new combat engineer vehicle (CEV) for the French Army. The vehicle will replace the current tracked EBG (Engin Blinde du Genie) based on an AMX-30 armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) chassis.
The programme has been called the Moyen d’Appui au Contact (MAC) and will be expected to be run by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR). The organisation is already running the Belgium/French Vehicle Blinde d’Aide a l’Engagement (VBAE) (4x4) programme which is the replacement for the French Army Panhard Vehicle Blinde Ligere
