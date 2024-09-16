To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Team Auroch bids for future French Army requirement

16th September 2024 - 11:20 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

The French Army’s new CEV will replace the current tracked EBG which was based on an AMX-30 ARV chassis. (Photo: KNDS France)

KNDS-France has teamed up with Texelis and CNIM to combine their experiences and produce a new combat engineer vehicle for the French Army.

KNDS France, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM) and Texelis have formed Team Auroch to bid for a new combat engineer vehicle (CEV) for the French Army. The vehicle will replace the current tracked EBG (Engin Blinde du Genie) based on an AMX-30 armoured recovery vehicle (ARV) chassis.

The programme has been called the Moyen d’Appui au Contact (MAC) and will be expected to be run by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR). The organisation is already running the Belgium/French Vehicle Blinde d’Aide a l’Engagement (VBAE) (4x4) programme which is the replacement for the French Army Panhard Vehicle Blinde Ligere

