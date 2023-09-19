To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan reveals new indigenous scout vehicle at TADTE 2023 defence show

19th September 2023 - 23:30 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

The scout vehicle was designed by Taiwan’s Armaments Bureau, and features a high level of indigenous content. (Photo: author)

Taiwan's military establishment has developed a new 4x4 reconnaissance vehicle design, displayed for the first time at the TADTE defence expo in Taipei last week.

Among the new weapons showcased at TADTE 2023 in Taipei by the Armaments Bureau, an R&D agency under the direct control of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, was a new 4x4 scout vehicle.

The Armaments Bureau has been working on the ‘Iron Rider’ vehicle for the past three years. Its Chinese name equates to Tactical Reconnaissance Wheeled Vehicle.

The 7.5t prototype at TADTE 2023 was powered by a Mercedes AMG eight-cylinder turbodiesel engine. The vehicle has a range of 500km, a maximum speed of 100km/h, and it is able to operate over most of Taiwan’s terrain.

An impressive 89% of

Charles Au

Author

Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

Read full bio

