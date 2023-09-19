Taiwan reveals new indigenous scout vehicle at TADTE 2023 defence show

Among the new weapons showcased at TADTE 2023 in Taipei by the Armaments Bureau, an R&D agency under the direct control of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, was a new 4x4 scout vehicle.

The Armaments Bureau has been working on the ‘Iron Rider’ vehicle for the past three years. Its Chinese name equates to Tactical Reconnaissance Wheeled Vehicle.

The 7.5t prototype at TADTE 2023 was powered by a Mercedes AMG eight-cylinder turbodiesel engine. The vehicle has a range of 500km, a maximum speed of 100km/h, and it is able to operate over most of Taiwan’s terrain.

An impressive 89% of