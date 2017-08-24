Taiwan exhibits point air defence system

At TADTE 2017 in Taipei, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) exhibited a new hard-kill weapon system designed to eliminate UAVs, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and anti-radiation missiles.

Inspired by the Skyguard area defence system, the truck-mounted 40mm antiaircraft system was developed for a Ministry of National Defense (MND) requirement, since all three services of the armed forces were looking for a manoeuvrable area defence system that can deploy in mountainous terrain.

An HMMWV or tactical truck could not carry the weight of the gun and associated systems, so it is mounted on a heavy-duty six-wheel