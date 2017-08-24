Taiwan exhibits point air defence system
At TADTE 2017 in Taipei, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) exhibited a new hard-kill weapon system designed to eliminate UAVs, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and anti-radiation missiles.
Inspired by the Skyguard area defence system, the truck-mounted 40mm antiaircraft system was developed for a Ministry of National Defense (MND) requirement, since all three services of the armed forces were looking for a manoeuvrable area defence system that can deploy in mountainous terrain.
An HMMWV or tactical truck could not carry the weight of the gun and associated systems, so it is mounted on a heavy-duty six-wheel
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Oshkosh Defense starts production on ROGUE-Fires and develops MTVR 4×4 variant
Both ROGUE-Fires and the MTVR demonstrator have been designed for Indo-Pacific mobility and expeditionary operations.
-
How Ukraine’s wartime innovators are redefining tactical communication
A Ukrainian company in a race against Russian jammers has been demonstrating how the country’s innovative start-ups have been beating the West at its own game.
-
Roke unveils new portable EW system
Roke’s EM-Vis Deceive has been designed to be modular, open-standards based and mission configurable, and can be carried by a single soldier.
-
Australian Army advances with the implementation of countermining training
The branch entered this year in the second phase of the deployment of the FLAIM Sweeper system.
-
Need more flexibility in battle management system delivery?
Systematic’s newest solution, SitaWare BattleCloud, brings greater flexibility to combat information systems and C4ISR.
-
QinetiQ awarded contract for further work on lasers, future systems and energy weapons
Notable projects under the Weapons Sector Research Framework (WSRF) contract include the British Army determining the impact of a vehicle-mounted laser weapon on drones and testing a vehicle-mounted Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW).