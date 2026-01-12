To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Sweden’s recent air defence spend tips to $6 billion with 2026 procurement planned

12th January 2026 - 12:48 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Sweden ordered launchers for the IRIS-T SLS short-range ground-based air defence system in November last year. (Photo: Diehl Defence)

Procurement of various short-range systems will begin in the first quarter of 2026, with additional procurements to be made later in the year.

Sweden has said it will invest SEK15 billion (US$1.6 billion) in expanding its air defence capabilities to protect and defend combat units as well as critical and civilian infrastructure.

The investment in ground-based air defence units, according to the government, will primarily cover those with short-range protection and focus on units that are modular and can be combined.

The first order is planned for the first quarter of 2026 and additional procurements will follow, the government added.

“Experience from the war in Ukraine clearly demonstrates the crucial importance of a robust and resilient air defence,” the country’s Minister for Defence

