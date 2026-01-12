Sweden’s recent air defence spend tips to $6 billion with 2026 procurement planned

Sweden has said it will invest SEK15 billion (US$1.6 billion) in expanding its air defence capabilities to protect and defend combat units as well as critical and civilian infrastructure.

The investment in ground-based air defence units, according to the government, will primarily cover those with short-range protection and focus on units that are modular and can be combined.

The first order is planned for the first quarter of 2026 and additional procurements will follow, the government added.

“Experience from the war in Ukraine clearly demonstrates the crucial importance of a robust and resilient air defence,” the country’s Minister for Defence