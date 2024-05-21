To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden orders more CV90s to replace vehicles donated to Ukraine

21st May 2024 - 16:49 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The new Swedish vehicles will be the same standard as Dutch CV90s which have undergone a mid-life update. (Image: BAE Systems)

As the domestic manufacturer and original operator of the CV90 IFV, Sweden has had a continuous fleet of CV90s in service since the 1990s. Consisting of a wide variety of variants and upgrade standards, Sweden is reported to have 459 CV90s following the donation of 50 CV90 40Cs donated to Ukraine in 2023.

BAE Systems will supply Sweden with new CV9035 MkIIIC IFVs along with logistics support under a deal announced on 21 May. The deal has been long been anticipated to fill the gap left by vehicles donated to Ukraine for its war against Russia.

In addition, the Swedish government will procure more new-build CV90s to expand Ukraine capabilities and the contract will provide the opportunity for other nations to join in the procurement of CV90 MkIIICs.

The vehicles will be built to the same standard as the newest CV90 mid-life upgrade programme for the Netherlands. The vehicles will be equipped with a new turret which has improved design and functionality and has had an ergonomic upgrade.

The number of vehicles or value of the contract were not disclosed but Shephard Defence Insight noted this was the anticipated precursor to serial production of additional CV90 MkIII units. It has been anticipated that the initial order of an expected 50 CV9035 MkIIIC could have a value of up to US$360 million with a delivery timeline of between 2025 and 2027.

BAE Systems stated that 1,700 vehicles have been ordered in 17 different variants. They have been selected by 10 European nations, eight of them NATO-members, and the vehicles have seen combat in Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as operations in Liberia.

