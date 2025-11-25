To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Sweden boosts air defence capabilities with Diehl Defence, Saab and MBDA orders

Sweden boosts air defence capabilities with Diehl Defence, Saab and MBDA orders

25th November 2025 - 15:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Saab Giraffe 1X radar is a short-range ground-based air defence system. (Photo: Saab)

The orders continue the country’s growing investment in its air defence systems across land and sea, coming months after previous investments by the government into IRIS-T SLM equipment.

Sweden has invested SEK3.5 billion (US$366 million) in its air defence capabilities to assist its brigades in effectively countering airborne threats from anti-ship cruise missiles, drones and combat aircraft

According to the Swedish government, more than SEK20 billion (US$2 billion) has been spent on expanding the country’s air defence capabilities in the last six months.

The list of capabilities ordered by the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) include an order for Diehl’s IRIS-T SLS (surface-launched short-range) air defence system launchers and Saab’s Giraffe 1X short-range radar systems, along with command-and-control software, relevant modifications to existing IRIS-T systems, spares and training.

“We are

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us