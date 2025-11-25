Sweden boosts air defence capabilities with Diehl Defence, Saab and MBDA orders
Sweden has invested SEK3.5 billion (US$366 million) in its air defence capabilities to assist its brigades in effectively countering airborne threats from anti-ship cruise missiles, drones and combat aircraft
According to the Swedish government, more than SEK20 billion (US$2 billion) has been spent on expanding the country’s air defence capabilities in the last six months.
The list of capabilities ordered by the Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) include an order for Diehl’s IRIS-T SLS (surface-launched short-range) air defence system launchers and Saab’s Giraffe 1X short-range radar systems, along with command-and-control software, relevant modifications to existing IRIS-T systems, spares and training.
