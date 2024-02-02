Supacat pushes Jackal base for different vehicle types and develops new variants
Supacat will unveil a closed cab version of its Jackal 3 High Mobility Transport (HMT) vehicle at Defence Vehicle Dynamics in mid-September 2024 and will also unveil a concept for an 8x8 vehicle using HMT technology.
Supacat CEO Nick Ames, speaking to Shephard at the unveiling of the Jackal 3 HMT on 1 February in Plymouth, UK, noted that the company was looking to highlight the ability of the Jackal platform to carry a range of weapons and the modular nature to meet different roles.
“At Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicle [in January] we had an Elbit mortar on the
