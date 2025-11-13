Still no clarity on the future of the British Army’s new wheeled artillery system
The UK government plans to achieve a minimum level of capability on the British Army’s RCH 155 wheeled remote-controlled 155m howitzer by 2030, but a definitive in-service date or full operating capability have not been clarified.
Speaking in the UK parliament on 12 November, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence Louise Jones said it is still in its “assessment phase”.
Jones explained: “The project aims to achieve minimum deployable capability within this decade and will deliver the RCH 155. The project remains in its assessment phase and therefore it remains too early to provide an exact in-service date.”
