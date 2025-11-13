To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Still no clarity on the future of the British Army’s new wheeled artillery system

13th November 2025 - 13:51 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The first RCH 155 was handed over to Ukrainian forces this year. (Photo: KNDS)

The UK donated its AS90 155mm/39cal tracked self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine ahead of planned retirement and bought Archer platforms to fill the gap. Eventually RCH 155s were ordered but the procurement effort remains under a cloud.

The UK government plans to achieve a minimum level of capability on the British Army’s RCH 155 wheeled remote-controlled 155m howitzer by 2030, but a definitive in-service date or full operating capability have not been clarified.

Speaking in the UK parliament on 12 November, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence Louise Jones said it is still in its “assessment phase”.

Jones explained: “The project aims to achieve minimum deployable capability within this decade and will deliver the RCH 155. The project remains in its assessment phase and therefore it remains too early to provide an exact in-service date.”

