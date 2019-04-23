SRI to support US Army’s IVAS programme

Nurol adds loitering munition launch option to tactical armoured vehicles
Nurol Makina's latest TWAV, the NMS-Light 4x4, was shown at IDEF 2023 with launchers for the locally developed Spira ILGAR smart loitering munition.
SRI International has received a contract from SOSSEC to deliver digital night vision camera prototypes to support the US Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme, the company announced on 15 April.
Under the contract, awarded on behalf of the army’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensor Directorate, the company will design a low-light-level CMOS image sensor and integrate the device into a low size, weight and power camera module.
The IVAS has been designed to incorporate head, body and weapon technologies on individual soldiers. The system includes squad-level combat training capability, for repeated iterations of training and rehearsals.
Colin Earle, associate director, imaging systems, SRI International, said: ‘The IVAS programme is a tremendous opportunity for SRI International to demonstrate solid-state low-light-level imaging technology in a low-SWAP
camera module that can enhance a warrior’s situational awareness.
'SRI has been steadily advancing the low-light-level performance of night vision CMOS image sensors and we are pleased that the IVAS programme will incorporate our fourth generation NV-CMOS imagers.’
Roketsan's Burc mobile air defence system (MADS) is designed to defend against small and large targets such as UAVs and helicopters.
Hanwha Defense Australia has been chosen as the preferred bidder for the Land 400 Phase 3 programme, providing 129 Redback IFVs to the Australian Army. The vehicles will be delivered at an accelerated rate with the first in 2027 and last expected before the end of 2028.
Turkey's Otokar has rolled out a new large UGV which can be fitted with a range of weapons including anti-tank missiles as well as carrying smaller UGVs and UAS.
Roketsan, using internal R&D funding, has developed the Tactical Missile Weapon System (TMWS), which is being shown at IDEX 2023 installed on the roof of the FNSS Pars (6x6) armoured fighting vehicle (AFV).
The UK's existing Bowman system will continue to soldier on, as while other aspects of the wider LETacCIS comms programme progress, Morpheus currently does not have an agreed initial operational capability date.