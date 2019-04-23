To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SRI to support US Army’s IVAS programme

23rd April 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SRI International has received a contract from SOSSEC to deliver digital night vision camera prototypes to support the US Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme, the company announced on 15 April.

Under the contract, awarded on behalf of the army’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensor Directorate, the company will design a low-light-level CMOS image sensor and integrate the device into a low size, weight and power camera module.

The IVAS has been designed to incorporate head, body and weapon technologies on individual soldiers. The system includes squad-level combat training capability, for repeated iterations of training and rehearsals.

Colin Earle, associate director, imaging systems, SRI International, said: ‘The IVAS programme is a tremendous opportunity for SRI International to demonstrate solid-state low-light-level imaging technology in a low-SWAP

camera module that can enhance a warrior’s situational awareness.

'SRI has been steadily advancing the low-light-level performance of night vision CMOS image sensors and we are pleased that the IVAS programme will incorporate our fourth generation NV-CMOS imagers.’

