SiOnyx to support IVAS programme
SiOnyx has received a $19.9 million contract to deliver digital night vision cameras for the US Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme, the company announced on 17 January.
Under the contract, SiOnyx will deliver low-light camera modules within two years for prototyping of low-light and night vision capabilities to the IVAS system.
The IVAS is designed to incorporate head, body and weapon technologies to improve the situational awareness capabilities of individual soldiers.
The contract has been awarded on behalf of the US Army’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensor Directorate.
