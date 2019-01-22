To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SiOnyx to support IVAS programme

22nd January 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SiOnyx has received a $19.9 million contract to deliver digital night vision cameras for the US Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme, the company announced on 17 January.  

Under the contract, SiOnyx will deliver low-light camera modules within two years for prototyping of low-light and night vision capabilities to the IVAS system.

The IVAS is designed to incorporate head, body and weapon technologies to improve the situational awareness capabilities of individual soldiers.

The contract has been awarded on behalf of the US Army’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensor Directorate.

