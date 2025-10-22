How do land and air defense forces defend against complex threats?
In recent years, adversaries have demonstrated the ability to coordinate complex attacks with the combination of hostile drones, aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, talks about the closest-in systems for counter-drone/UAS, the medium range air defenses that deal with aircraft and cruise missiles, and the long range air defense systems that counter tactical ballistic missiles.
