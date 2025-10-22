To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How do land and air defense forces defend against complex threats?

22nd October 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

Learn how RTX systems defend against complex attacks from adversaries including hostile drones, and multi-range missiles.

In recent years, adversaries have demonstrated the ability to coordinate complex attacks with the combination of hostile drones, aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, talks about the closest-in systems for counter-drone/UAS, the medium range air defenses that deal with aircraft and cruise missiles, and the long range air defense systems that counter tactical ballistic missiles.

