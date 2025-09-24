To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How can multiple domains act as one?

24th September 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

How can we sense, make sense, and act faster than the adversary?

RTX rapidly tests end-to-end solutions at major DoD exercises that accelerate joint force operations across domains as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s JADC2 strategy.

