Patria's 6x6: protecting the eyes and ears of the battlefield
When armoured vehicles deploy troops, they provide more than mobility — they deliver critical tactical capability. To succeed, they must guarantee reliability, manoeuvrability, and resilience through the unpredictable realities of modern conflict.
That’s why Patria developed the 6x6: a next-generation armoured personnel carrier (APC) at the heart of the CAVS (Common Armoured Vehicle System) programme, designed to deliver troops safely and flexibly into — and out of — the world’s toughest environments.
Built for battlefield reality
Battlefields are unpredictable. Planning is indispensable — but no plan survives first contact with reality. Operational demands shift. Force numbers change. Transport needs evolve in real time.
Launched in 2020, the CAVS programme had clear goals:
- Share development costs among partner nations
- Reduce risks through standardisation
- Facilitate scalable solutions
- Guarantee through-life sustainment
Achieving these aims required a new design philosophy: maximum commonality, modularity and maintainability. Patria’s 6x6 delivers exactly that — enabling the partner nations (Finland, Latvia, Sweden, Germany and Denmark) to operate customised variants built on a shared, easily maintained core platform.
Each country operates its own specific version to match national needs, but all 6x6 models share a common foundation built around commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components.
Key modules — the subframe, powerpack and armoured hull — are designed for rapid access and replacement, ensuring agility and resilience under operational pressure.
Shared systems across nations also allow logistical cooperation during joint missions — including spare part exchanges in the field when needed.
Designed for modularity and mission flexibility
The Patria 6x6 is built for operational efficiency. It carries up to 10 soldiers in the rear, with a crew of two in the front cabin. Designed for missions of up to 72 hours, it features a simple, intuitive user interface for fast mastery under pressure.
But it’s more than an APC. The modular platform enables multiple roles, including:
- Company command vehicle
- Medical evacuation platform
- Heavier APC variant
- Fire support variant armed with Patria’s 120mm NEMO mortar system
- Amphibious landing and water crossing operations
Proven in the field, ready for the future
Since 2021, over 200 vehicles have been delivered, with over 1,000 on order across the CAVS partner nations. Continuous operational feedback ensures that the 6x6 and its variants evolve in line with tomorrow’s operational realities.
Built for flexibility. Designed for resilience. Ready for whatever the battlefield demands.
Find out more about Patria's 6x6 here.
