Leonardo, ARIS, ST Engineering Team Up to Revolutionise Defence

8th September 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

Mission ready, unmatched performance and superior flexibility.

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by ST Engineering

Leonardo, ARIS, and ST Engineering have joined forces to offer the mission-ready Bronco at the forefront of the Italian Army’s Arctic operations. Combining Leonardo’s cutting-edge Remote Controlled Weapon Systems, ARIS’s precision-built local components, and ST Engineering’s innovative design, this collaboration delivers unmatched mission readiness in the harshest environments.

The Bronco’s legacy speaks volumes. Building on the success of its Warthog variant — trusted by the British Army and renowned for zero fatalities in Afghanistan despite over 30 IED attacks — the Bronco delivers unmatched reliability and versatility. Its performance has been rigorously tested in the most extreme conditions, including harsh Finnish winters, proving its readiness for any mission, anywhere.

Together, Leonardo, ARIS, and ST Engineering are setting a new standard for mission-ready defence solutions — where innovation meets trust, and capability drives mission success.

Featured Video

