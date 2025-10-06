Fischer KEYSTONE™ Hub: Enabling Next-Gen Command and Control

Enjoy free access to this sponsored article, all content provided by Fischer Connectors.

The digital battlefield is evolving. Under the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) paradigm, soldiers must be fully connected – acting as digital nodes in a secure, interoperable network linking individuals, squads, and command centers.

But delivering this vision is no simple task. As Fischer Connectors’ recent Tech Insights paper points out, soldier systems still face major connectivity challenges: powering multiple devices, managing data flows, ensuring ruggedness, and integrating equipment from multiple vendors.

KEYSTONE: The Connectivity Backbone

The Fischer KEYSTONE™ solution was designed specifically to overcome these hurdles. As a family of soldier-worn data and power hubs, KEYSTONE provides the backbone for NGC2 integration – rugged, modular, and ready for mission deployment.

Key features include:

Mission-ready hubs – two variants: a compact 4-port hub for minimal load, and a 6-port hub with integrated power management for more complex setups.

– up to 100W total, USB 2.0 data transfer, and bidirectional power delivery (6-port). Battlefield-proven ruggedness – IP68 sealing (2m/24h), MIL-STD-810 and 461 compliance for shock, vibration, immersion, and EMC/EMI.

Together, these capabilities enable soldiers to carry less, connect and operate with confidence in demanding environments.

Supporting the NGC2 Vision

NGC2 aims to unify soldier communications, sensors, navigation, and applications into a coherent digital framework. Fischer KEYSTONE™ supports this vision by delivering:

Interoperability – standardized hubs that integrate seamlessly into wider soldier systems.

– reliable data and power distribution in harsh conditions. Future-proof flexibility – a modular platform adaptable to new technologies and mission profiles.

Recognizing that every mission has unique connectivity demands, Fischer Connectors has developed the KEYSTONE Configurator – an intuitive online tool that allows defense professionals to tailor KEYSTONE to their specific needs.

With just a few clicks, you can:

Select the hub variant best suited to your mission.

Configure the right cables to connect your devices.

Get all the technical specifications of the configured solution.

It’s a direct way to design the connectivity backbone your soldiers need – aligned to NGC2, ruggedized for the field, and ready for deployment.

Conclusion

As armed forces embrace NGC2, soldier connectivity becomes mission-critical. The Fischer KEYSTONE™ solution provides the rugged, modular, and future-proof backbone required. And with the KEYSTONE Configurator, defense planners and integrators can move from concept to customized solution in minutes.