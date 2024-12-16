To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • SpearUAV awarded contract worth up to $60 million for Viper 300 loitering munition

16th December 2024 - 17:07 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The initial order for Viper 300 drones is worth US$20 million. (Photo: SpearUAV)

In addition to this significant contract, SpearUAV announced deals for both offensive systems such as the Viper 300 and Viper 750 systems for naval use along with defensive systems such as Viper I (Interceptor).

SpearUAV will provide Viper 300 loitering munitions to an undisclosed country under a US$20 million deal which could be worth up to US$60 million, with the company reporting a record year for orders. Deliveries may begin next year.

Viper 300 is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based aerial weapon system which is folded and launched from a capsule or sabot.

Soldiers can launch the system either on foot or from within a combat platform, using AI tools that provide immediate target acquisition capabilities for precision attack.

In October the company unveiled a new product, the Viper I (Interceptor), which it described as “an encapsulated UAS interceptor designed to enhance top-attack protection for troops and armoured vehicles as well as fixed installations”.

The company sees this product as a significant growth engine, as it uses the same launch system as the Viper 300 system, providing operational flexibility and considerable budget savings.

Deputy CEO of SpearUAV, Yiftach Kleinman, said: “This contract not only represents a substantial opportunity but also includes expansion options that we anticipate will substantially grow our market presence in the near future.

“This is a record year for new contracts for SpearUAV. We anticipate further significant contracts before the year ends.”

