SpearUAV awarded contract worth up to $60 million for Viper 300 loitering munition

SpearUAV will provide Viper 300 loitering munitions to an undisclosed country under a US$20 million deal which could be worth up to US$60 million, with the company reporting a record year for orders. Deliveries may begin next year.

Viper 300 is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based aerial weapon system which is folded and launched from a capsule or sabot.

Soldiers can launch the system either on foot or from within a combat platform, using AI tools that provide immediate target acquisition capabilities for precision attack.

In October the company unveiled a new product, the Viper I (Interceptor), which it described as “an encapsulated UAS interceptor designed to enhance top-attack protection for troops and armoured vehicles as well as fixed installations”.

The company sees this product as a significant growth engine, as it uses the same launch system as the Viper 300 system, providing operational flexibility and considerable budget savings.

Deputy CEO of SpearUAV, Yiftach Kleinman, said: “This contract not only represents a substantial opportunity but also includes expansion options that we anticipate will substantially grow our market presence in the near future.

“This is a record year for new contracts for SpearUAV. We anticipate further significant contracts before the year ends.”

