Spanish Army acquires advanced mobile CBRN laboratory

The Spanish Army has acquired an advanced mobile chemical analysis laboratory to equip its 1st CBRN Defence Regiment. The announcement was made on 17 March by the supplier Indra.

The system is mounted on a military truck and complies with NATO STANAG 4632 standards for CBRN installations, Indra noted in a statement. It provides a safe space with negative pressure in which two or three experts can work on sample collection and analysis.

An advanced information and communications system will allow them to coordinate with the Marañosa Institute of Technology’s Central Chemical Weapons Laboratory (LQCA).

The 1st CBRN Defence Regiment is responsible for establishing a rapid alert system in the case of nuclear, biological or chemical attacks.

So far, this unit has operated mainly VAMTAC reconnaissance vehicles and BMR 6x6 armoured vehicles adapted for the mission with Sampling and Identification of Biological, Chemical and Radiological Agents (SIBCRA) Equipment.

The Spanish Army has been seeking ways to improve its CBRN systems since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.