Spain receives more vehicle-mounted C-IED systems

C-Guard can perform reactive and active jamming against IEDs. (Photo: Netline)

Netline provides another batch of C-Guard RJ vehicular counter-IED jammers for the Spanish Army.

Israeli company Netline Communications Technologies is to deliver 87 additional C-Guard RJ vehicle-mounted counter-IED (C-IED) systems to the Spanish MoD, under a broader five-year contract to provide a total of 334 systems.

The systems, which are due for delivery in November 2021, have been adapted to suit four vehicle prototypes.

Netline previously delivered 51 serial-production C-Guard RJ systems in 2020 for 12 different vehicle prototypes.

‘This is a large-scale project spread out over time,’ said Netline CEO Yallon Bahat. ‘Despite the complex period we are in, Netline is meeting all the project requirements, including keeping to the delivery schedule. The system is designed and adapted to each vehicle according to its specific structure, electrical and mechanical systems and other particulars.’

Under the long-term contract, Netline is also providing the Spanish Army with training programmes and maintenance.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that C-Guard is capable of performing both reactive and active jamming. Reactive jamming will see an RF threat being detected, identified and geo-located by the system. Once this is performed, directional, highly focused spot jamming will commence against this specific threat.