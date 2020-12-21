Vehicle-borne IED jammer passes Spanish exam

Save this for later

More than 50 C-Guard units delivered out of order for more then 320 kits.

Netline Communications Technologies has completed testing and evaluation of the C-Guard RJ vehicular counter-IED system in Spain, with prototype installations on 12 types of vehicle.

Following the successful testing process conducted with local partner Aicox Soluciones, the Spanish Army has accepted delivery of more than 50 jamming systems ‘as the ...