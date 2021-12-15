To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

South Korean army receives first air defence guns

15th December 2021 - 23:05 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Rollout of the K808-based SPAAG has commenced, according to a DAPA announcement. (Gordon Arthur)

A new antiaircraft gun system based on an 8x8 chassis has been issued to South Korean troops.

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) has begun receiving the first examples of a new self-propelled antiaircraft gun (SPAAG) platform led by Hanwha Defense, it was announced in mid-December.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) revealed on 27 June 2020 that it had placed a KRW250 billion ($207.7 million) order for these 8x8 air defence systems. However, the size of the order was not disclosed.

The new system will replace 40-year-old towed KM167A3 Vulcan Air Defense Systems (VADS). Its mobility will allow it to accompany mechanised units on the move. However, some VADS will remain in service in static positions.

Another …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users