South Korean army receives first air defence guns

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) has begun receiving the first examples of a new self-propelled antiaircraft gun (SPAAG) platform led by Hanwha Defense, it was announced in mid-December.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) revealed on 27 June 2020 that it had placed a KRW250 billion ($207.7 million) order for these 8x8 air defence systems. However, the size of the order was not disclosed.

The new system will replace 40-year-old towed KM167A3 Vulcan Air Defense Systems (VADS). Its mobility will allow it to accompany mechanised units on the move. However, some VADS will remain in service in static positions.

