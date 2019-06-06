South Korea completes development of 8x8 SPAAG
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea announced on 4 June that it has completed development of a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) based on an 8x8 chassis manufactured by Hyundai Rotem.
