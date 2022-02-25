South Korea to test Australian battery-powered Redback IFV

AS21 Redback. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

An Australian-made lithium-ion battery will power the AS21 Redback IFV in tests with the Republic of Korea Army.

Australia-based EDEA Energy is working with Hanwha Defense Australia to provide batteries for tests with the AS21 Redback IFV in South Korea in Q1 2023.

Hanwha Defense Australia is supporting the industry-led development of an Australian military-standard lithium-ion battery. ‘It is anticipated that other companies will join future phases of the project,’ the company noted on 25 February.

One key objective in the programme is to develop a domestically made solution that can be sold to prime contractors on other Australian Army vehicle programmes and overseas customers, filling a gap in Australia’s sovereign industry capabilities.

Redback is a contender for the Australian Project Land 400 Phase 3 IFV requirement, competing against the Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx.

Shephard reported on 18 February that the Republic of Korea Army is to trial Redback with one of its armoured cavalry regiments.