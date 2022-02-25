South Korea to test Australian battery-powered Redback IFV

Brazilian Urutu APC approaches retirement
A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.
Australia-based EDEA Energy is working with Hanwha Defense Australia to provide batteries for tests with the AS21 Redback IFV in South Korea in Q1 2023.
Hanwha Defense Australia is supporting the industry-led development of an Australian military-standard lithium-ion battery. ‘It is anticipated that other companies will join future phases of the project,’ the company noted on 25 February.
One key objective in the programme is to develop a domestically made solution that can be sold to prime contractors on other Australian Army vehicle programmes and overseas customers, filling a gap in Australia’s sovereign industry capabilities.
Redback is a contender for the Australian Project Land 400 Phase 3 IFV requirement, competing against the Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx.
Shephard reported on 18 February that the Republic of Korea Army is to trial Redback with one of its armoured cavalry regiments.
A Brazilian Army task force is working on possible courses of action to phase out the VBTP EE-11 Urutu APC, with options to be proposed by February 2023.
Pictures of soldiers operating the rifles during training in Caylus camp were released by the French Army.
KPE announced the delivery of winterised variants of Paramount Group’s Marauder that were locally manufactured at the company’s production facility in Kazakhstan.
The S-400 will play a key role in India's national air defence network, but it fears American sanctions, especially as Russia agitates against Ukraine.
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.