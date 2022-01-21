South Korea introduces new weapons and trials UGVs

Bundeswehr contracts Rheinmetall for mortar modernisation
The German Bundeswehr has selected Rheinmetall for ammunition delivery and modernisation programme.
South Korea’s military began fielding a new 7.62mm general-purpose machine gun on 15 December 2021. Known as the K16, the weapon is manufactured by SNT Motiv (until recently known as S&T Motiv).
Three variants of the K16 (formerly referred to as the K12 by its maker) exist: the regular K16 for infantry use; the K16D mounted on vehicles and helicopters; and the K16E coaxial variant for AFVs.
All three services of the nation’s armed forces will have received the K16 by 2024.
The new 10.4kg weapon will gradually replace the M60 7.62mm machine gun and the K3 5.56mm light
Canadian research programme will introduce new modelling and simulation technologies for the development of vehicle armour.
In a step forward, the recently appointed Czech Minister of Defence defined the BVP replacement as a priority for the country — but in a potential step backwards, Jana Černochová decided that the MoD will reassess the acquisition of 210 new IFVs.
The Indian Army and Indian Air Force will use AT4 and AT4CS RS 84mm disposable weapon systems.
The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.
The Turkish Army seems to have followed where the Turkish Air Force led in communications jamming.