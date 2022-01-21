South Korea introduces new weapons and trials UGVs

South Korea’s military began fielding a new 7.62mm general-purpose machine gun on 15 December 2021. Known as the K16, the weapon is manufactured by SNT Motiv (until recently known as S&T Motiv).

Three variants of the K16 (formerly referred to as the K12 by its maker) exist: the regular K16 for infantry use; the K16D mounted on vehicles and helicopters; and the K16E coaxial variant for AFVs.

All three services of the nation’s armed forces will have received the K16 by 2024.

The new 10.4kg weapon will gradually replace the M60 7.62mm machine gun and the K3 5.56mm light