To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

South Korea approves modernised K9 SPHs and new-build K2 MBTs

22nd September 2022 - 03:38 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Republic of Korea Army will have its existing K9 and K9A1 SPHs upgraded to K9A2 status under the FY2023 budget allocation. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Amidst massive Polish orders for K9 SPHs and K2 tanks, South Korea will also modernise and extend its own inventory of these two AFV types.

South Korea continues to invest heavily in armoured vehicles, with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration recently approving funding for a couple of important projects – a K9 SPH upgrade and new K2 MBTs.

Under next year’s budget allocation, more than 1,100 examples of the K9 and K9A1 155mm SPH of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) will be modernised to K9A2 Block I configuration by 2034. Some KRW2.36 trillion ($1.69 billion) has been set aside for this purpose.

With just a three-person crew, the K9A2 features greater levels of automation than preceding variants of the SPH. Specifically, it will have

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us