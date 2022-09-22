South Korea approves modernised K9 SPHs and new-build K2 MBTs

South Korea continues to invest heavily in armoured vehicles, with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration recently approving funding for a couple of important projects – a K9 SPH upgrade and new K2 MBTs.

Under next year’s budget allocation, more than 1,100 examples of the K9 and K9A1 155mm SPH of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) will be modernised to K9A2 Block I configuration by 2034. Some KRW2.36 trillion ($1.69 billion) has been set aside for this purpose.

With just a three-person crew, the K9A2 features greater levels of automation than preceding variants of the SPH. Specifically, it will have