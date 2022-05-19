Slovakia set to select IFV supplier by June

The Slovak MoD plans to select a supplier of new IFVs by June 2022 as it seeks to retire its Cold War-era fleet of vehicles.

The country will acquire 152 new vehicles under a €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government (G2G) agreement as part of the PBV programme.

MoD spokeswoman Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that the ministry intends to submit to the Slovak government a proposal for the procurement of the tracked IFVs by the end of June.

‘The public procurement process will be completed by the signing of a government-to-government contract, which is preliminarily planned for the end of 2022,’ Kakaščíková