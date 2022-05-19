To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Slovakia set to select IFV supplier by June

19th May 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

BMP has been in service for more than 40 years with the Slovak ground forces. (Photo: Slovak MoD)

The Slovak MoD plans to submit a proposal for the procurement of the tracked IFVs by the end of June and sign a government-to-government contract by the end of this year.

The Slovak MoD plans to select a supplier of new IFVs by June 2022 as it seeks to retire its Cold War-era fleet of vehicles. 

The country will acquire 152 new vehicles under a €1.74 billion ($2.55 billion) government-to-government (G2G) agreement as part of the PBV programme.

MoD spokeswoman Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that the ministry intends to submit to the Slovak government a proposal for the procurement of the tracked IFVs by the end of June.

‘The public procurement process will be completed by the signing of a government-to-government contract, which is preliminarily planned for the end of 2022,’ Kakaščíková

