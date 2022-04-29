Slovakia gains fourth Patriot battery

Belgium and Germany progress with OCCAR night vision programme
Belgium and Germany have concluded the operational testing and acceptance campaign of the Mikron NVG under their joint Night Vision Capability (NVC) procurement effort.
NATO confirmed on 27 April that a Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force has deployed a battery of Patriot SAM systems near Sliač Air Base in Slovakia, ‘to reinforce defence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine’.
A Patriot battery was filmed arriving at Sliač on 20 April, less than two weeks after the Slovakian government announced it had transferred its sole S-300PMU1 SAM battery to Ukraine.
Slovakia already operates three Patriot air defence batteries within the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System.
‘These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen the integrated shielding of NATO's borders and will protect Slovakia from missile threats,’ NATO stated.
Belgium and Germany have concluded the operational testing and acceptance campaign of the Mikron NVG under their joint Night Vision Capability (NVC) procurement effort.
Nexter announces its first direct contract from Senegal.
A dozen Caesar 155mm artillery systems will be delivered to Ukraine after France reverses a previous focus on providing defensive weapons.
Gepard was among the main systems operated by the German Army's Anti-Aircraft Force until the unit was dissolved and the platform was retired in 2010.
Intel expects new simulation tools in the DARPA RACER-Sim programme to significantly improve the development of autonomous systems using virtual testing.
Japan is going to up-armour some field ambulances, in order to create its first armoured medical vehicles.