Slovakia gains fourth Patriot battery

NATO confirmed on 27 April that a Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force has deployed a battery of Patriot SAM systems near Sliač Air Base in Slovakia, ‘to reinforce defence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine’.

A Patriot battery was filmed arriving at Sliač on 20 April, less than two weeks after the Slovakian government announced it had transferred its sole S-300PMU1 SAM battery to Ukraine.

Slovakia already operates three Patriot air defence batteries within the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System.

‘These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen the integrated shielding of NATO's borders and will protect Slovakia from missile threats,’ NATO stated.