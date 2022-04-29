To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Slovakia gains fourth Patriot battery

29th April 2022 - 10:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Patriot SAM systems, pictured on 20 April en route to Slovakia. (Photo: NATO)

NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.

NATO confirmed on 27 April that a Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force has deployed a battery of Patriot SAM systems near Sliač Air Base in Slovakia, ‘to reinforce defence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine’.

A Patriot battery was filmed arriving at Sliač on 20 April, less than two weeks after the Slovakian government announced it had transferred its sole S-300PMU1 SAM battery to Ukraine.

Slovakia already operates three Patriot air defence batteries within the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System.

‘These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen the integrated shielding of NATO's borders and will protect Slovakia from missile threats,’ NATO stated.

