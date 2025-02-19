To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Slovakia adds Danish C2 software into its Barak MX air defence network

19th February 2025 - 07:23 GMT | by Tony Fyler

A land-based application of the Barak MX system during launch tests. (Photo: IAI)

A new deal between Slovakia and Denmark’s Terma is expected to improve the country’s air defence interoperability with NATO.

Denmark-based defence firm Terma has won a contract to supply advanced command-and-control (C2) software to Slovakia.

Terma’s modular software for both air and missile defence, BMD-Flex, will become part of Slovakia’s newly acquired Barak MX integrated air defence system. The software is expected to ensure interoperability between Slovakia’s systems and NATO’s air defence architecture (NATINAMDS).

The C2 deal with Terma follows Slovakia’s €554 million (US$581.7 million) purchase of six batteries of the Barak MX system, bought from Israel in December 2024 in the largest defence sale between the two countries to date.

The Barak MX solution was designed to

