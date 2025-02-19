Slovakia adds Danish C2 software into its Barak MX air defence network
Denmark-based defence firm Terma has won a contract to supply advanced command-and-control (C2) software to Slovakia.
Terma’s modular software for both air and missile defence, BMD-Flex, will become part of Slovakia’s newly acquired Barak MX integrated air defence system. The software is expected to ensure interoperability between Slovakia’s systems and NATO’s air defence architecture (NATINAMDS).
The C2 deal with Terma follows Slovakia’s €554 million (US$581.7 million) purchase of six batteries of the Barak MX system, bought from Israel in December 2024 in the largest defence sale between the two countries to date.
The Barak MX solution was designed to
