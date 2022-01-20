Czechs suffer lingering IFV headache

After defining the acquisition of the BVP replacement programme as a priority for the Army of the Czech Republic, Minister of Defence Jana Černochová has decided to reassess the acquisition of 210 new IFVs and the future of this procurement programme remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the Czech MoD confirmed to Shephard that the service will first carry out a legal audit of the programme before defining how to move forward with the retirement of the BVP fleet.

The MoD official added that this reassessment ‘will take place in the next few months' and ‘after its conclusion, will the MoD decide on the next