Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV to collaborate on land systems

The Singapore Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Swedish FMV Test and Evaluation have signed a long-term agreement to collaborate in the land systems domain.

“This partnership with FMV will establish avenues for greater collaboration and sharing between the two nations. Exchanging insights with organisations that have deep technical expertise will ensure our forces are better equipped for the defence challenges of tomorrow,” said Roy Chan, deputy chief executive (operations) at DSTA.

Little information has been provided from both of the agencies, but a likely area of development will be tactical counter unmanned aerial system platforms and robotics.

Singapore