Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV to collaborate on land systems

18th April 2025 - 13:49 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

Saab’s MSHORAD on SVOS’s 4x4 MARS. (Photo: Saab/SVOS)

New agreement between Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV signals deepening cooperation on land systems, with potential focus on counter-UAS and mobile air defence solutions.

The Singapore Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Swedish FMV Test and Evaluation have signed a long-term agreement to collaborate in the land systems domain.

“This partnership with FMV will establish avenues for greater collaboration and sharing between the two nations. Exchanging insights with organisations that have deep technical expertise will ensure our forces are better equipped for the defence challenges of tomorrow,” said Roy Chan, deputy chief executive (operations) at DSTA.

Little information has been provided from both of the agencies, but a likely area of development will be tactical counter unmanned aerial system platforms and robotics.

Singapore

