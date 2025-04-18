Singapore’s DSTA and Sweden’s FMV to collaborate on land systems
The Singapore Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Swedish FMV Test and Evaluation have signed a long-term agreement to collaborate in the land systems domain.
“This partnership with FMV will establish avenues for greater collaboration and sharing between the two nations. Exchanging insights with organisations that have deep technical expertise will ensure our forces are better equipped for the defence challenges of tomorrow,” said Roy Chan, deputy chief executive (operations) at DSTA.
Little information has been provided from both of the agencies, but a likely area of development will be tactical counter unmanned aerial system platforms and robotics.
Singapore
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army defeats swarm with Thales radio frequency anti-drone system
Developed by a Thales UK-led industry consortium, the demonstrator has been designed to explore the potential of radiofrequency weapons for the UK Armed Forces and is being trialled by the British Army.
-
US approves $825 million sale of Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco
The 600-missiles will be used to expand the Moroccan armed forces’ short range air defence capabilities.
-
Hanwha Aerospace to jointly produce guided missiles in Poland
The joint venture between Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Group will see them locally produce CGR80 missiles for the Homar-K multiple rocket launch system, with the first batch produced by 2028.
-
BAE Systems takes another step towards restarting M777 howitzer production
The M777 155mm lightweight howitzer is in service with more than six countries and has been heavily used in Ukraine. The latest contract is part of an effort to restart the manufacture of M777 towed howitzers.
-
British Army’s commitment to L118 105mm light gun may be death knell for Light Fires Platform
The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) was running the programme for the Light Fires Platform (LFP) which was touted as the replacement for the 105mm L118 Light Gun used by the Royal Artillery (RA) regular and reserve units.