To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore tests Smash rifle fire control system

26th May 2022 - 06:31 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

Here the Smash 2000 fire control system is mounted on an M4 assault rifle. (DSTA)

Singapore is exploring new technologies such as the Smash rifle fire control system and a new ground-based monitoring system.

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is leading a trial in collaboration with the Singapore Army to explore the potential and future technologies found on the Smash 2000 rifle fire control system.

This trial is part of the DSTA and army’s consistent exploration of novel weapon technologies.

Designed by Israeli firm Smart Shooter, the Smash sight is capable of target acquisition and tracking, allowing users to aim and fire accurately at a locked target. A fire block mechanism integrated into the trigger and pistol grip enables the gun to be fired only at the right moment.

Trials by DSTA

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us