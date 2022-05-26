Singapore tests Smash rifle fire control system
Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is leading a trial in collaboration with the Singapore Army to explore the potential and future technologies found on the Smash 2000 rifle fire control system.
This trial is part of the DSTA and army’s consistent exploration of novel weapon technologies.
Designed by Israeli firm Smart Shooter, the Smash sight is capable of target acquisition and tracking, allowing users to aim and fire accurately at a locked target. A fire block mechanism integrated into the trigger and pistol grip enables the gun to be fired only at the right moment.
Trials by DSTA
