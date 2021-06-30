To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Singapore introduces new mortar carrier and weapon locating radar

30th June 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

The Belrex 120mm mortar variant and the AN/TPQ-53 weapon locating radar. (Chen Chuanren)

In pursuit of its overarching 'next-gen' modernisation philosophy, the Singapore Army has inducted the AN/TPQ-53 radar and Belrex 120mm SRAM

Singapore has inducted Lockheed Martin’s AN/TPQ-53 weapon locating radar plus a 120mm mortar variant of the Marauder protected combat support vehicle, known locally as the Belrex, as the Singapore Army caps off a 17-year third-generation transformation process.

The process culminated in full operational capability of a combined-arms division (CAD) to muster all army formations to fight as a single unit, and to build on the concept of precision information, fire and manoeuvre.

One of the latest Belrex variants is a mortar version comprising an ST Engineering Super Rapid Advanced Mortar (SRAM) Mk II mounted on the rear in ...

