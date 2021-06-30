Singapore introduces new mortar carrier and weapon locating radar

Problem: Land GPS/GNSS Jamming (sponsored)
Singapore has inducted Lockheed Martin’s AN/TPQ-53 weapon locating radar plus a 120mm mortar variant of the Marauder protected combat support vehicle, known locally as the Belrex, as the Singapore Army caps off a 17-year third-generation transformation process.
The process culminated in full operational capability of a combined-arms division (CAD) to muster all army formations to fight as a single unit, and to build on the concept of precision information, fire and manoeuvre.
One of the latest Belrex variants is a mortar version comprising an ST Engineering Super Rapid Advanced Mortar (SRAM) Mk II mounted on the rear in ...
Dealing with IEDs and mines appears still to be a core focus for French UGV developers, although some progress is being made on fully autonomous systems.
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.