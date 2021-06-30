Singapore introduces new mortar carrier and weapon locating radar

Singapore has inducted Lockheed Martin’s AN/TPQ-53 weapon locating radar plus a 120mm mortar variant of the Marauder protected combat support vehicle, known locally as the Belrex, as the Singapore Army caps off a 17-year third-generation transformation process.

The process culminated in full operational capability of a combined-arms division (CAD) to muster all army formations to fight as a single unit, and to build on the concept of precision information, fire and manoeuvre.

One of the latest Belrex variants is a mortar version comprising an ST Engineering Super Rapid Advanced Mortar (SRAM) Mk II mounted on the rear in ...