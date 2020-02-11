To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore Airshow 2020: Upgraded SRAMS mortar is unveiled

11th February 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Singapore

RSS

The SRAMS MkII 120mm mortar system, installed in the rear cabin of a Bronco 3 articulated tracked vehicle, made its maiden public appearance at Singapore Airshow 2020.

Manufactured by ST Engineering, key changes on the SRAMS MkII, which stands for Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System, are the inclusion of an all-electric drive system plus the ability to rotate a full 360° on its turntable.

The new electric drive system allows the 120mm smoothbore weapon to be stowed more horizontally – to around 10° elevation – than the old SRAMS. Its operational elevation range is 45° to 80°.

The electric

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Singapore Airshow 2020 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us