Singapore Airshow 2020: Upgraded SRAMS mortar is unveiled

The SRAMS MkII 120mm mortar system, installed in the rear cabin of a Bronco 3 articulated tracked vehicle, made its maiden public appearance at Singapore Airshow 2020.

Manufactured by ST Engineering, key changes on the SRAMS MkII, which stands for Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System, are the inclusion of an all-electric drive system plus the ability to rotate a full 360° on its turntable.

The new electric drive system allows the 120mm smoothbore weapon to be stowed more horizontally – to around 10° elevation – than the old SRAMS. Its operational elevation range is 45° to 80°.

