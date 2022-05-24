To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Army improves capability with the Bionix 1+

24th May 2022 - 23:56 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

The BX1+ infantry fighting vehicle is easily identified by its larger muzzle brake on the 25mm cannon. (Chen Chuanren

The Singapore Army has upgraded its longest-serving variant of the Bionix infantry fighting vehicle.

The Singapore Army has made improvements to the ST Engineering Bionix 1, the first iteration of the country’s domestically developed IFV.

Known as the Bionix 1+ (BX1+), the upgraded vehicle features an improved fire control system that supports lasing and range-finding, as well as the installation of a battlefield management system (BMS) data link.

Introduced to the army in around 2020, the BX1+ quietly made its public debut in a 2021 road parade. However, MINDEF never made any official introduction of the type.

The BX1+ still retains s 25mm Bushmaster cannon, but it is modified with a new muzzle

