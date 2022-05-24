Singapore Army improves capability with the Bionix 1+
The Singapore Army has made improvements to the ST Engineering Bionix 1, the first iteration of the country’s domestically developed IFV.
Known as the Bionix 1+ (BX1+), the upgraded vehicle features an improved fire control system that supports lasing and range-finding, as well as the installation of a battlefield management system (BMS) data link.
Introduced to the army in around 2020, the BX1+ quietly made its public debut in a 2021 road parade. However, MINDEF never made any official introduction of the type.
The BX1+ still retains s 25mm Bushmaster cannon, but it is modified with a new muzzle
