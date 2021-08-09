To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Silent Network seeks to circumvent adversary EW systems

9th August 2021 - 15:16 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

The Perad low-power radio forms part of the basis for Silent Network. (Photo: WB Group).

Polish firm WB Group harnesses low-power radios and quasi-satellites in a scalable and adaptive communication system.

A Polish company has developed a tactical communication system called Cicha Sieć (Silent Network) with a low electromagnetic signature that leverages lessons learned from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

WB Group launched Silent Network last month with battalion-level deployments in mind, although it claims the solution can be scaled up for larger formations.

Company VP Adam Bartosiewicz explained that Silent Network originated with two parallel developments in 2013: the Perad personal radio and the deployment of the FlyEye UAS in Ukraine.

He said the experience of the Ukrainian Army, which operates FlyEye in a heavily contested electromagnetic environment against Russian ...

