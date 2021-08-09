Silent Network seeks to circumvent adversary EW systems

Rheinmetall and Escribano showcase new modules for the Mission Master SP A-UGV
Spanish Army witnesses demonstrations of Mission Master with Escribano remote weapon station and EO sensor.
A Polish company has developed a tactical communication system called Cicha Sieć (Silent Network) with a low electromagnetic signature that leverages lessons learned from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
WB Group launched Silent Network last month with battalion-level deployments in mind, although it claims the solution can be scaled up for larger formations.
Company VP Adam Bartosiewicz explained that Silent Network originated with two parallel developments in 2013: the Perad personal radio and the deployment of the FlyEye UAS in Ukraine.
He said the experience of the Ukrainian Army, which operates FlyEye in a heavily contested electromagnetic environment against Russian ...
German special forces may adopt up to 80 Mammoth modular vehicles from Defenture to meet the requirements of two programmes.
Netline provides another batch of C-Guard RJ vehicular counter-IED jammers for the Spanish Army.
Agreement heightens the likelihood that the Agema UGV will be used by the Ukrainian military.
The US Army needs more long-range artillery systems and is embarking on a series of modernisation and technology development efforts, of which SLRC is one.
The M1A2K upgrade programme includes some new features but it is significantly behind its original schedule.